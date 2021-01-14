TaxBandits Supports W-2 PR, 940-PR, and 941-PR Forms for Tax Year 2020

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Employers operating in Puerto Rico are also required to file employment and payroll tax returns. For their convenience, these forms are available in Spanish. The deadline for filing several of these returns is February 1, 2021, just a few weeks away. TaxBandits supports the filing of the Forms W-2 PR, 940 PR, and 941 PR.

Form W-2 PR

This form must be completed for each employee on an employer's payroll. Form W-2 PR reports the wages that the employee received during the tax year, as well as the taxes that were withheld from the employees' pay.

Form 941 PR

Form 941 PR should be transmitted to the IRS on a quarterly basis, the deadline to file for the fourth quarter of 2020 is February 1, 2021. Employers should file this form to report all employment taxes, including Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Form 940 PR

Form 940 PR should be filed with the IRS annually. This form is used to report Federal Unemployment Taxes, also referred to as FUTA taxes.

Schedule R

The Schedule R must be attached to Form 940 and 941 by CPEOs, PEOs, and other reporting agents who are filing on behalf of their clients.

With TaxBandits.com, clients can file and manage all these forms from one user-friendly application. With a straightforward form flow and many time-saving features, TaxBandits streamlines the e-filing process. Filing a high volume of forms is simple with TaxBandits' Bulk Upload Feature, as well as custom programming and full API integration options.

When asked about the busy tax season, CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits offers simple e-filing solutions for the business owners and tax professionals of Puerto Rico. With TaxBandits users can manage all of their year-end filings from one intuitive application. With competitive pricing and customer support available in Spanish, we offer the best solution on the market".

