ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces First Procedure Utilizing ClearPoint 2.0 Software in Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today reported the first utilization in Europe of its Version 2.0 software, together with the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark. The procedure, which took place last week, also represents the first European site to use the ClearPoint System under live MRI guidance for navigation of a laser catheter in the brain.



"ClearPoint offers a stereotactic system based on MRI localization with an MRI compatible frame. My clear impression, after my first-time experience, is that the system offers superior accuracy of the stereotactic procedure as compared to our standard frame with CT localization," stated Rune Rasmussen, MD, PhD, Head of Stereotactics at Rigshospitalet. "With a small tumor target and a very challenging anatomy and vasculature, having the ability to perform this case with ClearPoint under live MRI guidance provided us with great confidence that our placement of the catheter was no less than optimal. An additional advantage is the on-site stereotactic support from very competent representatives."

"We were delighted to support the talented team at Rigshospitalet during the first European procedure with our latest ClearPoint System," commented Matt Rabon, Clinical and Business Development Manager, EMEA. "Expanding into Europe fulfills our strategic mission to become the premier global therapy delivery partner in the Neuro space. We have hired a strong team and are executing against the strategy we put into motion over the past year. We are looking forward to supporting additional installations across the EMEA region in the months ahead as we expand our reach and access to the ClearPoint portfolio of products and services. As our footprint expands into these new geographies, we will be able to attract even more biologics and drug delivery partners who are interested in enrolling trial patients outside of the U.S."

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States and the EU. The Company's SmartFlow cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company's ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company's ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company's ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 2020, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 31, 2021.



