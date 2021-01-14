Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its fourth quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://www.nmrk.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) WHAT: Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.nmrk.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

http://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the Pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150570/dee9978a60.

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date - Start Time: 2/18/2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-866-270-1533 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0797 Passcode 1015-0570

Replay

Available From - To: 2/18/2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET - 2/25/2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-877-344-7529 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 1015-0570

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2019, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Harbes, CFA

+1 212-610-2426

