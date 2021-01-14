Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2021) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that Joel Dumaresq has resigned from the Company's board of directors. ArcWest thanks Mr. Dumaresq for his long service to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 638-3695 Email: truks@arcwestexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72109