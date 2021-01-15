Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Announces a Transitional Renovated Tuxedo Park Residence

Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, offers an incredible opportunity to own a gorgeous luxury home on one of the most desirable streets in the heart of Tuxedo Park in Buckhead

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents a renovated Tuxedo Park residence offered for $3,000,000. A classic take on contemporary living beckons in the heart of Tuxedo Park, Buckhead's most desirable location. Extensively and exquisitely renovated throughout, starting from the foundation up, this residence presents impeccably, with state-of-the-art luxury finishes and inviting interiors. Together, these elements evoke a timeless sense of elegance and warmth, capturing your imagination, heart, and soul.







More information on 447 Valley Road in Atlanta, Georgia can be found here.

Exceedingly private, thanks to being generously set back from the streetscape, an ageless facade is framed by Bevolo gas lanterns and steel windows and doors which feature heavily throughout. Indoors, emboldened by an airy and bright open floor plan, 5" wide plank white oak hardwood flooring is paired with high ceilings and stunning architectural details. This ensures the sense of enduring beauty remains paramount.

Natural light is evident everywhere, flowing through the remarkable living room where massive steel windows take pride of place. Sit and soak up the lush greenery vistas that lay in wait beyond here, with this space opening up into the central kitchen. Blessed with stunning finishes including a slab marble island/breakfast bar, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, shimmering splashback and cerused grey cabinetry, it's completed by an oversized walk-in pantry with a surplus of storage and extra sink. Whether this is your family congregation point for casual meals or a chef's paradise to create gourmet feasts, it's the perfect haven for unity and joy.

A seamless view runs from the kitchen to the family room, with a dining area nestled between. Pour a drink from the bar and curl up by the crackling open fire or in the warmer weather, throw open the vast steel doors and revel in the seamless flow of indoor/outdoor living. Along with a brand-new walk-out Neptune pool, fringed with synthetic turf, new landscaping and lighting, it delivers an alfresco living area with fire rock decking where you can indulge in lazy weekend brunches or late-night gatherings with loved ones.

Equipped with four sophisticated bedrooms, it's crowning glory is the sprawling master suite sanctuary. Oversized picture windows perfectly encase the spectacular views outdoors, with this private oasis opening onto the patio and pool area. A large, luxurious master bath with double vanities, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower with herringbone tiled marble is dappled in sunshine while a vast walk-in closet with storage island and beautiful finishes completes the owner suite offerings.

A guest bedroom and bath on main, which blends brass and bold navy-blue finishes, awaits, with stairs leading to two upstairs suites and a second-floor landing. Other notable inclusions are the attached garage and an additional two car parking zone, a secluded office and a modern mudroom with lockers and side entry. The crawlspaces are fully encapsulated for energy efficiency plus dehumidifiers are installed to reduce energy bills up to 25% .

There are also plenty of expansion opportunities on this flat, 0.74-acre lot - in fact, the terrace level is perfect for a gym and wine cellar!

Situated in a sought-after setting and mere minutes to the famous Buckhead retail and restaurants, it's centrally located near all the best schools in Atlanta. Reduced to sell, this represents the most incredible opportunity to call coveted Tuxedo Park home. For an exterior feature tour, view below:





About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website or her YouTube Channel.

