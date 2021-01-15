Anaheim Ducks Announce New Partnership With Olive (GoGetOlive.com)

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2021 / The Anaheim Ducks announced today?that?the National Hockey League club will partner with Olive (GoGetOlive.com), a leader in online vehicle mechanical breakdown coverage. As part of the multi-year agreement, GoGetOlive.com will become the Official Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Provider of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center. GoGetOlive.com empowers vehicle owners to protect their vehicle on their own terms 100% online with fixed monthly subscription pricing. The partnership will include multiple activations and promotions for Ducks fans throughout Southern California.

"We strive to partner with brands that are innovative and have a strong focus on customer service," said Graham Siderius, VP Corporate Partnerships of the Anaheim Ducks. "The team at Olive has done a great job of using technology to innovate within an established industry. We look forward to working with them to create the best possible experience for all Ducks fans and bring awareness to their offerings more broadly in the Southern California market."

With frictionless online signup, no robocalling, convenient monthly payment plans, and next day coverage, GoGetOlive.com provides mechanical breakdown coverage that goes beyond traditional auto insurance and can cover Ducks fans following the expiration of an original manufacturer's warranty.

"This partnership marks a special milestone for GoGetOlive.com," said Paul Sherman, the company's Chief Marketing Officer. "We launched our online platform in California in early 2020 with a vision of evolving the way consumers view warranty and protection plans. The reception to our brand, purchasing process and consultative and transparent approach has been staggering to say the least. We provide consumer choice through online purchasing and hope all Ducks fans and all Californians go to GoGetOlive.com and pass the puck to us on auto repair bills! Go Ducks!"

About Olive:

For nearly 20 years, the company and its affiliates have been providing mechanical breakdown coverage for vehicles. With?olive, the company wanted to take our adventure to the next level, so they launched?GoGetOlive.com, a fully digital offering built to give customers peace of mind. At?olive, they take transparency seriously and, as a customer informed product provider, seek to offer the best coverage for car owners. Their products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned them an A+ rating with the?Better Business Bureau?(BBB) and a partnership with some of the largest companies in the insurance industry. With no inspection or waiting period and plans for every budget, they're in the business of helping people live life covered.

