BWA Group PLC - Surface Sampling at the Dehane Rutile Sands Project

15 January 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Positive Results from Reconnaissance Surface Sampling at the Dehane Rutile Sands Project, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), provides an update on its recent surface sampling programme at its 90% owned Dehane rutile sands project located in western Cameroon ("Dehane" or the "Dehane Project").

BWA currently has two heavy mineral sands ("HMS") licences in Cameroon, both of which are at an early stage of exploration. The Dehane Licence is 132 km2 comprising part of the prospective Nyong river system and located 166 km to the south west of the capital, Yaoundé, and the Nkoteng Licence ("Nkoteng" or the "Nkoteng Project") with area 497 km2, comprising part of the prospective Sanaga river system and located 60 km to the north of Yaoundé (link to map below).

BWA is pleased to announce the results of a preliminary reconnaissance surface grab and auger sampling programme conducted on the Dehane Project, reported in accordance with JORC (2012).

The limited six-sample field work programme within the northern section of the Dehane licence has identified an area of alluvial HMS mineralisation related to the extensive Nyong river system, (link to map below). Results from surface samples confirm the area has anomalous titanium (Rutile-Ilmenite), zirconium (Zircon) and aluminium (Kyanite) with samples reporting up to 26.9% TiO2, >1.00% Zr and 10.8% Al2O3.

Highlights:

Six samples collected around the Village of Dehane, with: Five samples in excess of 1% TiO2 with associated elevated Zr and Al2O3. Including one sample containing 26.9% TiO2 and >1.00% Zr. Strong elevated titanium, zircon and aluminium multi-element associations Mapping and data interpretation indicate extensive prospective floodplain target areas Preliminary granulometric studies suggest that some kyanite mineralisation is hosted in 5-3 mm fraction, increasing with rutile in the 3-1 mm fraction. Kyanite, rutile and isolated leucoxene are most abundant in the 1 mm fraction. Implications of the granulometric studies are as yet not fully recognised, although suggest distinctive mineralised size fractions



Additional information on the project, including maps, the table of sample results and the JORC (2012) Table 1, can be viewed here .

Outlook

The Company is processing the data and is still in the early days of exploration and evaluation, understanding distribution of mineralisation and related size fractions, but are encouraged by the presence of elevated amounts of Rutile-Ilmenite, Zircon and Kyanite within an area prospective for heavy mineral sands, and that the first campaign in this area has returned such positive results to warrant further exploration. At this stage of the exploration programme there are no resource estimates, however it is the Company's current intention to progress in that direction, which will require the Company to raise additional capital.

Our COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to allow the team to be effective in the field.

Richard Battersby, Non-executive Chairman of BWA, commented:

"We regard the initial geochemical test results for the Dehane licence as encouraging and supportive of BWA's long-held view of the prospectivity for rutile mineralisation in the Nyong river system.

These results, albeit of a limited nature, do demonstrate the presence of titanium, zircon and aluminium at levels of potential economic interest within interpreted extensive depositional environments along the prospective Nyong river system contained within the licence.

The Company will now carry out similar initial tests at our Nkoteng licence situated on the prospective Sanaga river system with a view to producing initial results for that area, as well as expanding the exploration work at Dehane.

We become increasingly attracted by our prospects in Cameroon."

Implications for Exploration

The exploration work has demonstrated that there is potential for HMS mineralisation and deposit development within the area tested at sufficient levels to warrant further next stage systematic exploration.

Although the sample area tested is relatively small, the results are extremely encouraging as the basement geology and depositional environments are interpreted as being favourable over the available approximate 15 kms of the Nyong river system within the BWA landholding.

BWA are considering the next phases of exploration to start in early-2021. The next phases are being planned and are likely to consist of exploration pits and trenches to log and sample the various horizons over a wider area along the Nyong river system and associated floodplains. This work will provide a better indication of the HMS exploration potential within the licence and better focus intended follow up drill programs.

Summary ofExplorationWorks

In accordance with JORC (2012) reporting guidelines, a summary of the material information used is set out in the additional link included above.

Four (bucket) grab samples from across the active riverbed and two hand-auger samples from river island sand banks were collected from the project and are classed as surface geochemical. The samples were oven dried for 24 hours and riffle split at Afrigeolabs in Yaoundé to approximately 3kg and sent to ALS Johannesburg for sample preparation and multi-element XRF analysis by method ME-XRF11bE. The remaining sample was used for the granulometric studies.

Quality assurance and quality control measures included the insertion of external certified reference materials, and internal lab standards and duplicates.

The remaining sample rejects were used for granulometric studies and visual size fraction analysis. Six sieves were used to fraction off the sample with each size fraction having a detailed description and analysis.

The preliminary granulometric studies suggest that some kyanite mineralisation is hosted in 5-3 mm fraction but it increases significantly in the 3-1 mm fraction, which also sees the start of the rutile mineralisation. The smaller fraction of <1 mm sees the most abundant Kyanite, rutile and isolated leucoxene mineralisation.

Implications of the granulometric studies are as yet not fully recognized and further testwork required going forward, although the preliminary work suggest the minerals of interest occur within specific size fractions.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The Dehane licence is located to the west of Yaoundé, close to the coast, the port of Douala and deep seaport of Kribi.

The Dehane licence is located on the Western Cameroon Domain, which extends along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. This domain consists of a series of medium-grade to high grade schists and gneisses of volcanic and volcano-sedimentary origin, intruded by later-stage granitoid complexes, the basement rocks are source of heavy minerals.

The Nyong river is the main river which runs through the licence area. The BWA licence accommodates approximately 15 km of the prospective Nyong river floodplain system and associated tributaries.

The licence encompasses a large active river system and an even larger paleo-floodplain area, observed in satellite imagery (click here for map), although this has yet to be fully ground-truthed through fieldwork. This paleo-floodplain is likely to be a significant target for exploration and covers the length of the river with an initial expected width of over 2 km in the north and increasing in the south. Other rivers of various importance are found there: Owoumbé, Nkoudou, Bidinga, Mbebe, Mboke, and Ongué.

A summary delineation of the plains completed by geological contractors GIMERC (Generateur de Solutions) in 2020 along the Nyong River, shows plains in the south of the licence increasing to widths of up to 5 km.

The Dehane area has been known for some historic small scale artisanal historical rutile mining area. However, the extent of its exploitation has not translated to concentrated modern exploration.

Heavy mineral sands are loose aggregates of unlithified material containing combinations of minerals with a high specific gravity, generally above 4 g/cm3. The heavy minerals at Dehane occur in a variety of igneous and metamorphic rocks, but because of their resistance to weathering and comparatively high specific gravity, they are found to accumulate in river channels.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report which relates to exploration results for the Dehane Project is based upon and fairly represents information collected and compiled by Mr Emmanuel Simo, MSc., Senior Geologist and Chief Geologist for BWA who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The exploration results were reviewed by Mr J.N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS) and Non-executive Director of BWA.

Mr Simo and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Mr Hogg has reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques. Mr Hogg consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information on the Company, please visit http://www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html

BWA Group PLC