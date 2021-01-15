German scientists have fabricated an enhanced amorphous germanium PV cell that confines light in an ultra-thin absorber. It has the potential to combine PV with photosynthesis in new solar applications on bio-reactors, greenhouses, and agricultural land.Researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have developed a selective solar cell based on an ultra-thin n-i-p absorber layer stack and a thin-film spectral selective filter. They claim it can be used to produce spectrally selective PV modules with potential applications in agrivoltaics, greenhouses, and photo-bioreactors. They presented ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...