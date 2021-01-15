French energy giant Total called the 50:50 joint venture a "first significant step" into the U.S. utility-scale solar market.From pv magazine USA French energy giant Total and 174 Power Global, a unit of Hanwha Group, have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop 1.6 GW of projects, including 12 utility-scale solar arrays and energy storage installations, in the United States. Transferred from 174 Power Global's development pipeline, the projects are located in Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming, Virginia, and Hawaii. The first project started production in 2020, and the remainder are expected to ...

