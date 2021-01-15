DJ Petrofac Limited: Statement on UK Serious Fraud Office announcement

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Statement on UK Serious Fraud Office announcement 15-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Serious Fraud Office has announced that a former employee of a Petrofac subsidiary has admitted additional charges under the UK Bribery Act 2010. These charges relate to three historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014. Petrofac confirms that no charges have been brought against any Group company or any other officers or employees. A small number of former Petrofac employees are alleged to have acted together with the individual concerned, although none have been charged. No current Board member of Petrofac Limited is alleged to have been involved. Petrofac's management is committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice. Petrofac continues to engage with the SFO and will respond to any further developments as appropriate. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Aaron Clark, Investor Relations & Communications Manager aaron.clark@petrofac.com Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications alison.flynn@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our six values - safe; ethical; innovative; responsive; quality & cost conscious; driven to deliver - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 10,700 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State Sequence No.: 91533 EQS News ID: 1160808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

