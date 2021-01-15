ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay introduces enlarged software functionality for Digital out of Home use

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) expands its cloud based Digital Signage software platform with Digital Out of Home (DOOH) functionality. The launch represents the second step of the Group's software platform strategy communicated during November last year. The enlarged functionality targets customers wanting to combine Digital Signage content management capabilities with increased functionality including campaign management, advanced scheduling and proof of play. "We bring a flexible software tool to the market combining the best of two worlds, a full-service offer within Digital Signage combined with DOOH functionality and unique adaptability to customer demands", Per Mandorf adds.

Predominantly international customers ask for increased performance features where dynamic content, API integration capabilities, scalability and full-service offers are critical success factors. The DOOH software offer provides opportunities for the customer base to create additional income with their Digital Signage installation, thus capitalizing even further of the taken investment.

"We have conducted several successful DOOH installations in the Nordics and Benelux. The positive results encouraged us to upgrade and expand our offer into other European markets", Per Mandorf concludes.

