The tile has a power output of 45 W, an open circuit voltage of 5.63 V and a short-circuit current of 10.12. The product costs $1.38/W and has a 25-year performance guaranteeUkrainian start-up River Solar has developed a solar tile for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) with a 19.5% power conversion efficiency and a power output of 45 W. "We produced the first series entirely in Ukraine and a second series was produced by Chinese manufacturers," the company's CFO, Ilia Kotov, told pv magazine. "But we continue negotiations with manufacturers in Ukraine and are ready to cooperate with European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...