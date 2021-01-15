DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.01.2021 / 10:25

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company') The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on 15 January 2021 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM. Date of transaction: 12 January 2021 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment Ordinary share 58 043 286.00 58 043 286.00 Potential Potential Indirect (Goldman Sachs International) Physical delivery Ordinary share 19 566 575.00 19 566 575.00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical delivery Ordinary share 4 506 724.00 4 506 724.00 Real Real Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical delivery Contract for difference 5 331 416.00 5 331 416.00 Potential Potential Indirect (Goldman Sachs International) In cash Swap 40 772 777.00 40 772 777.00 Potential Potential Indirect (Goldman Sachs International) In cash Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 2.90% Voting rights 3.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 2.90% The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=104950&KeyWords=steinhoff Stellenbosch, 15 January 2021

15.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

