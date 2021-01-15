DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company')
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) has informed the Company on 15 January 2021 that a substantial holdings notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM.
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=104950&KeyWords=steinhoff
Stellenbosch, 15 January 2021
