On request of ELLWEE AB (publ), company registration number 559213-3739, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from January 19, 2021. Shares Short name: ELLWEE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43,296,675 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015221221 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212605 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559213-3739 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: ELLWEE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 9 824 169 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 2.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2021- May 31, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 27, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346630 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212606 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ELLWEE TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 9 824 169 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 2.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2021-November 30, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 26, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346648 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212607 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.