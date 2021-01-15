SandpiperCI is the leading Channel Island retailer, primarily operating franchise stores and a number of its own food convenience stores. It operates a high-quality portfolio of brands covering food, clothing and specialist products. Sandpiper has been able to leverage its long relationships with major retailers to open their brands in Gibraltar and, more recently, in the Isle of Man. It owns a high-quality freehold property portfolio, which provides a barrier to entry for the competition. We believe the current share price offers a good entry point, with significant upside to our fair value of 130p.

