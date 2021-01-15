Save the date: Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Thursday 25 February 2021, starting at 13:00 CET.
Presentations will be held in English by members of the Executive Management Team.
A formal invitation with agenda and details on how to register will be sent out closer to the event.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22
