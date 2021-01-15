Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Durchbruch! Die >Billionen News< in der Covid-19-Schlacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
15.01.21
09:15 Uhr
3,356 Euro
+0,010
+0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3343,46611:30
PR Newswire
15.01.2021 | 11:22
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Save the date: Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Thursday 25 February 2021, starting at 13:00 CET.

Presentations will be held in English by members of the Executive Management Team.

A formal invitation with agenda and details on how to register will be sent out closer to the event.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/save-the-date--hoist-finance-capital-markets-day,c3268520

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3268520/1359609.pdf

Release

HOIST FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.