PSRAM is a combinational form of a dynamic RAM (DRAM) that incorporates various refresh and control circuits on-chip that allows the operating characteristics to closely resemble those of an SRAM.
Determined by multi-core computing, virtualization, and processor integration trends, the global electronics and semiconductor industry has increasingly been feeling the requirements for main memory solutions that are capable of achieving data rates of up to 6400Mbps, with the same or lower power dissipation levels, as that of current advanced conventional memory solutions.
The semiconductor memory manufacturing industry is expected to face significant challenges over the next six years period as it would witness the evolution of the emerging next generation memory technologies.
Rapid technological advancements and increased usage of consumer electronics keep America at the top position. APAC market is set to witness the highest growth in the coming years with increasing popularity and developments of PSRAM applications in emerging economies of India, China, Korea and Japan.
Companies Analysed
- Fujitsu Ltd
- Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc
- Micron Technology, Inc
- Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc
- NEC Electronics
- Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc
- Renesas Technology Corp
- UTMC Microelectronic Systems Inc
- White Electronic Designs Corp
- Winbond Electronics Corp
