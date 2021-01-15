Kyiv's Commercial Court has begun hearing a case that could be of interest to solar developers with a stake in Ukraine's solar sector, or those looking to buy into the country's energy market. For nearly a year the grid connection of a solar plant had been capped by an adjacent metal producer. The legal proceedings could prove a test for Ukraine's suitality to provide sufficient investor protection, the plaintiff stated ahead of the trial.A case of maintenance work is causing a dust-up in Ukraine as one of the parties involved claims to have fallen victim to oligarchy driven corruption and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...