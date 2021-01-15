The tender was launched by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), an energy service company owned by the government of India.From pv magazine India Indian state-owned company Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 317,975 quantities of 1-10HP solar pumps across India under Component-B of the Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahaabhiyan (KUSUM) rural solar scheme. The support programme's Component-B is aimed at assisting farmers install standalone solar agriculture pumps to replace diesel-powered pumps. The work scope for successful bidders includes ...

