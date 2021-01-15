Anzeige
Freitag, 15.01.2021
15.01.2021
FLSmidth: Negotiations concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business

Company Announcement No. 1-2021, 15 January 2021

FLSmidth today announces that it is in negotiations with ThyssenKrupp concerning an acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's mining business.

The negotiations are at a non-binding stage. Accordingly, there can be no assurances as to whether and when a transaction will transpire.

Any transaction, if entered into, would be subject to, amongst other, statutory clearances from authorities, including approvals from merger control authorities.


Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion.

www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement No 1 FLSmidth TK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6dd15ed5-e9c4-4198-86a6-37909943f097)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
