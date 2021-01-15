Anzeige
WKN: 896895 ISIN: US1152361010 Ticker-Symbol: BTW 
Frankfurt
15.01.21
08:06 Uhr
37,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2021 | 12:53
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brown & Brown, Inc. Completes Acquisition of O'Leary Insurances

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of O'Leary Insurances by Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown's consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-7550


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
