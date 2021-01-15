AAC CLYDE SPACE

We are adjusting our estimates following completion of the SpaceQuest acquisition just before the end of FY20. With a negligible income and cash flow impact in FY20 due to the timing, the deal will be reflected in an expanded balance sheet. However, with an EBITDA margin of more than 20% and significant growth expected in FY21, the deal is a major enhancement to group performance going forward.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...