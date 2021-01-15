Spain's Repsol will develop a €4.5 million ($5.5 million) pilot project to produce green hydrogen with floating PV for the Santander Port Authority. It will be completed in December 2023.From pv magazine Spain Repsol Technology Lab, a unit of Spanish oil producer Repsol, is participating in a pioneering project to produce green hydrogen from floating PV in Cantabria, northern Spain. The Cantabria Sea of ??Innovation Cantabria Cluster (SICC) is leading the Bahía H2 Offshore project. It has a budget of €4.5 million and will be completed in December 2023. The project will occupy a water surface ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...