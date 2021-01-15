Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced former NYSE Euronext executive, Kieran Northime as VP of Software Development.

Kieran joins Options with three decades of experience across infrastructure, market data and software development, following roles with Wombat Financial Software, Lehman Brothers, Misys (now Finastra), and at NYSE Euronext, where he was VP of Technology, Exchange Solutions.

Prior to Options, Kieran most recently founded bespoke systems solution company, Black Eye Technology. He has experience working with a wide range of companies including top tier financial institutions, software consultancy firms, leading software and hardware vendors as well as start-ups, having worked globally across the US, France, Switzerland, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland.

His appointment is the latest in a series of key hires globally following a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners in 2020, and follows the announcement made by Options earlier this month to purchase Fixnetix from DXC Technology.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented:

"Options has experienced a period of accelerated growth on our platform over the past number of years. It is imperative that as we enter 2021, we continue this momentum by investing in high-quality people to assist in our next phase of progression. Kieran has a wealth of experience from NYSE Euronext and Wombat Financial Software where we personally worked together so I have seen first-hand what an asset he will be for Options and our clients, and we're delighted to welcome him to the team."

Speaking about his recent appointment, Kieran added: "This is an exciting time to work at Options. They are growing exponentially, and I am very excited to be part of the team building great software products and automation tools to enable us to better serve our clients with increased speed and efficiency. I have worked in financial markets technology for three decades and am acutely aware of the benefits of automation for Options clients. The tools we are creating will allow us to further the amazing company growth".

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology are the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

