Scientists applied a model where rooftop PV and electric vehicle batteries are integrated into the energy system of nine Japanese cities. Their findings suggests that such a system could meet more than half of every city's total energy demand by 2030, and as much as 95% in some cases. The model also reveals opportunities to cut both pollution and energy costs for urban populations in Japan.A new study from Japan develops a model for cities to maximize their use of rooftop PV electricity, using the batteries in electric vehicles to balance the grid. Applied to nine different Japanese cities (Kyoto, ...

