Call for Unity and Peace: Message from the American Kidney Fund

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / LaVarne A. Burton, president and CEO of the American Kidney Fund, today issued this statement:

"Last week, the nation endured tremendous turmoil with the attack on the U.S. Capitol and threats to our democracy. At the American Kidney Fund (AKF), we were and continue to be deeply shaken by these events. The First Amendment protects freedom of expression, but it does not protect violent attacks on our most sacred symbol of democracy nor vicious acts of hatred. We condemn the acts of violence, call on all those involved to be held accountable to the farthest extent of the law, and show our steadfast support for the victims who lived through the trauma. One of the hallmarks of our country is that we hold many different political opinions-but we must stand together to protect the principles of democracy. Even in the darkest of times, we remain optimistic that we can work together to build a better and healthier society.

"Next week will be a deeply meaningful one for our country-and it is our most fervent hope that the week will be one of peaceful expression throughout the nation. As we prepare for the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President, we will begin the week by honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King sacrificed his life for a more just society, an equitable society, a society in which people of all colors and beliefs could exist together peacefully. In the words of Dr. King, 'Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy…Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.' During these challenging times for our nation, let us honor the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. by standing up for democracy, unity, respect and peaceful co-existence for all Americans."

