ZTEST Electronics Inc.: Shareholders Approve All Matters At AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE) wishes to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 13, 2021, in Toronto, ON. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to re-elect K. Michael Guerreiro, Steve Smith and Zak Dingsdale as directors and elected new members Dean Tyliakos and Don Beaton. The shareholders also re-appointed Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Steve Smith, President and CEO of ZTEST said "we are very pleased to welcome Dean and Don to the Board of Directors. They bring valuable business experience and skills to the Board of Directors."

Election of Dean Tyliakos as a Director

Dean Tyliakos is the founder and President of Yellowhead Equipment Finance Ltd which has been in operation since 2012 and the former co-founder and Vice-President of Credit with Patron West Inc. In addition to serving as President he currently manages the operations of the company, working with existing clients, prospecting new relationships and maintaining funding and financing partnerships. In his over 22 years serving small to mid-sized businesses he was responsible for over $750 million in financed/leased equipment transactions. Dean has set-up and worked with several large funding partnerships including major publicly traded finance Co's, major Banks and portfolio securitizers.

Dean attended the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology where he earned a B. Comm (Finance) in 1996. He currently resides in St. Albert, Alberta with his wife and 4 children where he is active coaching hockey.

Election of Don Beaton as a Director

Don Beaton graduated from the University of Toronto in June,1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in History. He worked for Coopers and Lybrand, Chartered Accountants, to obtain his required credits and practical experience to get his C.A. designation in December 1971. He worked for Canadian Tire Corporation Limited as a Financial and marketing consultant from 1972 to 1976. In 1977, Don formed his own public accounting firm called Beaton, Wills & Jefferson as managing partner of 5 C.A. partners and 30 professional support staff. The firm specialized in more than 150 Dealer owned C.T.C. franchises all being Small Business Corporations. He sold his Partnership interest to the other Partners in December,1998. He has been the sole proprietor of Donald R. Beaton, Chartered Professional Accountants since January 1, 1999.

