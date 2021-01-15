Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Change in Ex-Dividend Date for upcoming Spin-Off's

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GTVH) Board of Directors have changed the declared Ex-Dividend date to February 15, 2021, for ownership in their anticipated spin-off companies - Global Health Services and Lavish Entertainment - through two separate Form 10 filings that the company seeks to submit in February, subject to all required regulatory and exchange approvals being obtained. The change in date is due to a delay in needed information from a third-party vendor.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors in Golden Triangle Ventures have elected to explore the opportunity to spin off two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Global Health Services, and Lavish Entertainment. All shareholders that own the stock by February 15th, 2021 - subject to regulatory and exchange approval - may receive a 1:1 dividend in each of the new entities, when the Form 10 filings become effective.

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Health Division. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD market. Management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support multiple verticals under the company to provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company products and services. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets, projects, and exemplary additions to its senior team involved.

More information on Global Health Services can be found here:

www.GTVhealth.com

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. Lavish Entertainment, Inc. started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with goals of becoming a nationally recognized entertainment company. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment. The Company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas.

More information on Lavish Entertainment can be found here:

www.LavishEntertainmentInc.com

www.EpicRaves.com

Instagram: @epicraves

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "After further discussions with our Transfer Agent and Corporate Counsel, we were forced to move our Ex-Dividend Date to February 15, 2021. Our team is now working directly with FINRA and our Transfer Agent to get all necessary items in place, in anticipation of the two Form 10 Filings we intend to have submitted in February. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we greatly look forward to getting this completed for everyone involved."

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3430 East Russell Road

Suite 301-18

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624412/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Change-in-Ex-Dividend-Date-for-upcoming-Spin-Offs