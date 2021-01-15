Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Prepares to Receive Third Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that the third container of NATERA Plant Based Foods is in transit from Australia.

Naturally Splendid continues to expand distribution channels both regionally and nationally and this latest container provides the necessary inventory levels required to continue our push into foodservice and retail.

The expanding NATERA Plant Based Food distribution network now includes Sysco Canada - BC Division, CANEX Foods, and Summit Specialty Foods. This diverse group of distributors provides access to hundreds of points of sales across Canada, servicing diverse demographics.

Consumer demand for plant-based, meat alternatives continues to increase for many reasons including personal health. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the reduced environmental impacts associated with producing plant nutrition, such as the reduction of greenhouse gases and significantly less water required when compared to animal farming and this is contributing to the growth in this category.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "As a society, we are more aware than ever of the consequences of what we eat and how that affects the environment. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this rapidly growing market with NATERA Plant Based Foods. Our wide selection of quality plant-based choices is perfectly suited for this growing market and we look forward to providing these delicious entrees through multiple distribution channels."

NATERA Plant Based Food is online at www.naterafoods.com as well as many of these products beginning to reach retail shelves.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. We have established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE is the current "go-to" manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

