Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co." or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has retained Digitonic Ltd., an arm's-length party to the Company and a leading investor relations and mobile marketing firm based in Glasgow, Scotland, to provide marketing services focused on the North American markets.

Under the agreement, Digitonic is to provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services in North America. The Company agrees to pay the service provider up to US$500,000 over a 4-month period.

About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods.

