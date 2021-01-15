Superior audio quality, low-latency, and wireless freedom for instruments, microphones, speakers, and headphones

In association with the NAMM 'Believe in Music Week' digital event (January 18-22, 2021), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S) a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced newest members in the Sheerlink family of wireless solutions. With superior radio and audio performance, Sheerlink provides manufactures with a broad portfolio of tools to create professional-grade wireless products in a fraction of the time typically required for such solutions.

The Sheerlink portfolio is now being extended into the 5GHz frequency band, providing even more exciting and advanced high-performance products. The new family members are providing support for a greater number of devices on a single receiver (e.g., 8, 12, 16 or more) and flexible in-ear monitor (IEM) features. Customers having integrated the Sheerlink solutions on some of the initial radio technologies will be familiar with the new 5GHz solutions, as RTX is focusing on providing a product API rather than a technology API.

Along with the new 5GHz offerings, Sheerlink product solutions are already offered for the 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands using the RTX1090 or RTX1290 communication modules. The two modules are footprint-compatible allowing reuse of hardware designs and applications on the radio architectures.

"Products based on the Sheerlink solutions are already in the market today and they have received positive reviews all around. With RTX as a technology and ODM partner, our customers can focus on their unique product signature, while gaining access to superior wireless audio technology that brings them in the lead," said Jens Christian Lindof, Chief Technology Officer at RTX.

Sheerlink product solutions include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna design. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production test and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through 3 business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

Further information is available at www.rtx.dk and www.sheerlink.audio

