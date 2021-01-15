Western Australia-based solar glass developer ClearVue has commenced installation of its transparent solar PV glazing panels at what will be the world's first clear solar glass greenhouse.From pv magazine Australia ClearVue has begun installing the company's transparent solar PV integrated glass units (IGU) on-site at the $7.45m grains research precinct at Perth's Murdoch University. The greenhouse will utilise ClearVue's transparent solar glass technology, which is designed to preserve glass transparency while generating electricity. Data supplied by the company indicates the technology delivers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...