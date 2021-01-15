LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Grows International Presence with New European Sales Office

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company, "or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is pleased to announce the opening of it's newest sales office in Germany to stimulate sales of its expanding range of products in Europe.

Dr. Athanasios "Thanassis" Kokorakis, who recently joined the LightPath team, will manage the direct sales interactions and be responsible for driving revenue growth in this territory. Thanassis comes to LightPath with over 20 years of sales experience including time with companies like Ocean Optics, Newport Spectra Physics and Lightwave Electronics. Thanassis will be based in Würzburg, Germany, which is about an hour away from the Frankfurt Airport and steps into the newly created role of Sales Director and is responsible for expanding new business growth of the entire company portfolio throughout Europe and the Middle East.

"I am pleased to have such a seasoned sales leader join the LightPath team as we look to work more closely with our OEM customers on engineered solutions." says Mark Palvino, LightPath's Vice President of Global Sales.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

