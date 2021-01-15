Focus Financial Partners: Hill Investment Group to Join Focus as a Partner Firm, Further Strengthening Focus' Presence in the Midwest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Hill Investment Group, LLC ("Hill"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2005 by Rick Hill and Matt Hall, Hill is a fee-only firm that provides wealth management services to a diverse array of high net worth families. Hill is respected as one of the outstanding boutique, evidence-based firms in the country. The firm has a motto of 'take the long view,' which teaches patience and discipline to wealthy clients throughout the U.S. and beyond.

"When Rick and I launched Hill, we knew we wanted to build a great team so that we could deliver an exceptional client experience. I'm proud to say that over the last 15 years our business has grown because our talented team members have consistently put our clients first. When it came to choosing Focus as a strategic partner, we reached the same conclusion," said Matt Hall, Co-Founder and President of Hill. "Through its independent partnership model, Focus embraces Hill's mantra to 'take the long view.' We expect our strategic partnership with Focus to keep our clients front and center while accelerating our growth trajectory. Access to Focus' capital, scale and value-added resources will also help us further enhance our clients' experience," added Matt. "We look forward to our partnership with Focus as we enter our next chapter of growth."

"We are honored to welcome Hill to our partnership," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Matt and his impressive team of next-generation leaders share an entrepreneurial mind-set and passion for serving their clients that make Hill an ideal Focus partner. These attributes, combined with Hill's high-touch service model and well-defined brand, make them an excellent firm to grow through M&A. We believe the Hill team will take full advantage of the breadth of resources Focus has to offer and continue their robust growth track record as they build their business."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Hill Investment Group

Founded in 2005, Hill Investment Group, LLC is an evidence-based investment advisory firm serving a select group of clients nationwide. The firm's holistic service offering includes fee-only investment management and deep financial planning and wealth mapping intended to transform the financial lives of its clients. Hill's team serves clients through a clear and transparent process that navigates clients through all of life's milestones. For more information about Hill, please visit www.hillinvestmentgroup.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

