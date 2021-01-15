As the pandemic persists, leading retailers have moved to virtual methods of selling and finding new customers. But the complexities associated with digitally acquiring new customers have not just increased but multiplied two-fold post COVID-19 due to the dramatic shift in consumer behavior and requirements. Hence to win new customers and remain relevant retailers must make smarter moves and work strategically to meet ever-evolving customer experience requirements.

"Retail businesses that can quickly redefine their omnichannel approach by embedding analytics in key processes will succeed in creating unique customer experiences and will recover faster from the crisis," says a customer analytics expert at Quantzig.

How retailers can use customer analytics to win new customers and retain existing ones-

Leveraging customer analytics to get a better handle on consumer needs With digital selling making it difficult to review customer experience and ask questions, especially for discovering consumer needs, retailers must adapt and focus on analytical insights to better understand consumer behavior and their needs. Demonstrating differentiated value through personalized value propositions With competition on the rise, retailers must truly understand a buyer's needs and buying criteria and define value propositions according to consumer needs. Analyzing the buyers' journey and decision-making process Delivering unique customer experiences has become a strategic imperative for retailers today. But integrating, decoding, and analyzing customer data to glean actionable insights is a significant challenge. The real value from these insights come only when every customer is delivered the right message at the right time and through the right channel.

The growing importance of customer analytics in retail decision-making has made it essential for retailers to leverage analytics to thrive in the new normal. At Quantzig, we understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to leveraging data to make decisions. And to help businesses, we've curated a portfolio of advanced customer analytics solutions that focus not only on improving decision-making capabilities but drive customer acquisition by offering actionable insights.

