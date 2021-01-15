Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - EVOLUTION GLOBAL FRONTIER VENTURES CORP. (CSE: EGFV) (the "Company" or "EGFV" ).

Director Change - The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Nelson Lau to the board of directors. Mr. Lau is a seasoned financial professional and has acted as a financial advisor for over 25 years. He has been active in the business of financial investments, personal and group insurance services. Mr. Lau has be awarded honors for many years from the Million Dollar Round Table organization, an association of financial professionals. Mr. Lau will serve as an independent director on the board, replacing Mr. Richard Palone Jr. whom has resigned from all positions from the company to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Palone for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

New Advisory Board Members - The Company is also pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Board to assist the company in its growth and development. Initially it will consist of the following five members:

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., is formerly VP Exploration for Eureka Resources Corporation, former Senior Project Managing Geologist for Hunter Dickinson Inc. & Taseko Mines and Senior Project Geologist for Kootenay Silver Inc. Kristian has over 18 years of professional geological experience where he has managed and implemented numerous strategic exploration and production projects based globally with multi-million dollar operational budgets. In addition, Mr. Whitehead is the President, Founder & Sole owner of Infiniti Drilling Corporation which has and continues to provide the geological industry with remote global diamond drilling, exploration, mining and project management support since 2005.

Mr. Brendan Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource, life sciences, and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions fundamental to the Canadian junior equity markets. Prior to receiving his J.D. from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration. Mr. Purdy was previously CEO of Enforcer Gold Corp. and High Hampton Holdings Corp., and has served as director of several private and public companies.

Mr. Ron Ozols has been involved in the media industry for over 35 years, first with Southam Inc. from 1979 to 1996, Hollinger Corporation from 1996 to 2003, and Canwest News Services from 2003 to 2010. and eventually with the Postmedia Group. In addition Mr. Ozols has been involved in financing and serving on the boards of both private and public reporting companies.

Mr. VR (Rongjie) Lin has served in senior management and officer positions over the past 28 years and has served as departmental manager of a finance company in Asia. In addition, he has served as a Director of an asset management corporation.

Mr. Richard W. Ma has served in founding an internet technology company specializing in advertising strategy and marketing. He has also served as a Regional Director in marketing and business development in a company focused on working with institutional clients and investors in the Asia Pacific region.

Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp (formerly known as Ascension Exploration Inc.) - is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Pichogen Property located in the center of Walls Township in Ontario.

