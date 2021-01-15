New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") today announced that it intends to complete an additional non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of common shares to accommodate subscribers that were unable to participate in the previously announced offering (see press release dated January 8, 2021). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 2,272,727 common shares (the "Shares"), at a price of $0.44 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

A finder's fee in shares, cash, warrants or a combination of all may be payable in connection with this placement, which will not exceed the maximum allowable under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Offering and finder's fee are subject to completion and execution of appropriate documentation and acceptance for filing by the TSX-V.

Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of TSX-V approval and other requisite approvals. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

Appointment of Thesis Capital

The Company is pleased to further announce that it has retained the services of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis") of Toronto, Ontario, a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets. Thesis will provide investor relations and communication services to DGTL, subject to TSX-V approval.

Thesis has been retained for an initial term of 12 months. After the initial term, The Company can terminate after the initial term by providing 30 days' notice. Thesis will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$5,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services.

The Company and Thesis act at arm's length and presently own 342,857 shares of the Company. The fee paid by the Company to Thesis is for services only.

About Thesis Capital

Thesis is a leading independent capital markets advisory firm catering to non-resource Canadian issuers. The Company aims to provide objective advice to public and private companies on their investor relations, communications strategy, and overall market intelligence. Thesis develops quality relationships with key stakeholders involved in the entire capital markets industry. For more information please visit: www.thesiscapital.ca.

---

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term

is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72128