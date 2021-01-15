Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OPTI) ("the Company"), a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. CEO of the Company, Roger Pawson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement regarding the acquisition of Z20, a proprietary app utilized for cleaning and disinfecting services. Pawson shared that a pilot program for the Z20 app will begin in March in Austin, Texas, before elaborating on the revenue potential of the new acquisition. "We do have some basic projections. The preliminary market research that we've conducted for that is astronomical," explained Pawson. "We don't really want to publish any numbers until we've completed the pilot program and have gotten a real feel for what those numbers will actually look like, but all indications show that it could be huge potential in light of the fact that the pandemic is reaching new highs now."

Pawson then elaborated on the capabilities of the app, "Instead of ordering a vehicle, you're ordering a cleaning service," explained Pawson. "The providers are like Uber drivers; they are independent contractors or service companies," he continued. "It's a really state-of-the-art type concept that is needed now more than ever," said Pawson, adding that the services will be available on-demand 24/7.

The conversation then turned to the Company's $2 billion contract. "It is actually a little over $2 billion when the entire contract is satisfied; the gross profit from that is in excess of $100 million to the company," shared Pawson.

"Where are we at with the share float structure of the company?", asked Jolly. "There's no dilution in the company at all," said Pawson. "The authorized have never changed, the issued and outstanding have never changed, and I believe the float has remained constant for at least the last 60 days, but probably 90 days," he explained. "I just want to clarify, the Carebourn Capital stock is restricted stock, it's not in the float. It is restricted until close to the end of the year."

"How do you plan on growing the company over the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "The company is already in a significant growth mode as you can see from the increasing revenues, they are basically doubling quarterly," said Pawson. "We've just implemented a whole new campaign with the Harrington Group," he shared. "We will be announcing shortly some big box outlets that will be carrying the iWand and Hydroxyl units, and we should be able to announce those within this quarter."

To close the interview, Pawson thanked his shareholders and investors for their continued support, and elaborated on the Company's potential as they continue to expand. "In that support from the shareholders and investors, it has helped us clear up all of the toxic debt from the past and the company is in profitable format now."

