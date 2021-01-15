Quantzig, one of the world's leading data analytics and advisory firm, announces the launch of its redefined portfolio of industrial manufacturing analytics solutions. Despite all the challenges, the industrial manufacturing sector is expected to witness accelerated growth in 2021. Apart from economic instabilities, businesses must overcome various other challenges to recover from the crisis, said an analytics expert at Quantzig.

To help industrial manufacturing companies overcome these challenges and improve collaboration between supply chain, manufacturing, and sales operations, Quantzig has developed a comprehensive portfolio of analytics solutions to help businesses address day-to-day challenges. With Quantzig's advanced industrial manufacturing analytics solutions, players can improve end-to-end processes and productivity by embedding analytics into the decision-making and operational processes.

With businesses gradually getting accustomed to the new normal and economies reopening, it is now crucial for businesses to reconsider their strategies and find new pathways to drive value in an ever-evolving environment. The shift is likely to impact growth across industries, with analytics playing an essential role in helping businesses weather the storm. Our analytics experts are equipped with the necessary skills and expertise to help our clients analyze data efficiently. We also enable manufacturing companies to analyze their competition, develop comprehensive pricing strategies, and establish unparalleled business operations.

Reimagine Digital Transformation and Stay Future Ready by Incorporating Analytical Insights into Decision Making

Manufacturing players must deploy new-age technologies and tools like big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to increase speed-to-market and customer engagement. But implementing these technologies and drawing insights from data is no easy task, and those who succeed in doing so will gain a first-line advantage and the ability to move forward in their digital transformation journey. Quantzig possesses the cross-functional domain expertise and industry knowledge to help industrial manufacturing companies discover new growth opportunities using data.

We aim to help our clients harness the real power of data to pioneer increasingly efficient ways to produce and transport goods while mitigating risks, saving costs, leading to satisfied customers, and increased sales. Our industrial manufacturing analytics solutions focus on helping businesses in the following way:

Leveraging data-driven insights to fine-tune production at a minimal cost

Optimizing production processes to improve technology- and equipment-usage, resources, and efficiency

Reimagine digital transformation to improve customer-centricity

Optimizing the innovation journey to achieve operational excellence



About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across industries with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

