Top 3 Tips on How to Pivot Careers from Entrepreneur Jorge Arevalo

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Change is inevitable, especially professionally. In fact, nearly half of all workers have made a big career shift in their lifetimes. Though the thought of making a shift can be intimidating, it is important to remember that it is not impossible. Over the last 15 years, Jorge Arevalo has transitioned from a successful career as a real estate developer to the founder and CEO of a hydrogen-based fuel technology company called eCombustible.

"Following your passion can be fraught with uncertainty, but it is one of the most rewarding things you can do. Having made the change to the energy sector when I was well into my career as a developer was a big plunge to take, but I've never regretted it," says Jorge.

Despite the dauntingness of the task, personal and professional rewards can be immense when one follows their passions and ideas into new territory, especially when guided by the following tips.

Tip #1: Observe the world around you

Inspiration for a career pivot can come in many forms. It could grow from a hobby or a small facet of your current career that you find interesting. In some instances the shift is a conscious decision to try something new, while in others the need for change presents as a subconscious yearning. What is important is to remain consistently observant and curious. Question yourself and the world around you to determine the best pivot.

"My current career path and passion began by asking a simple question and trying to make my former business more successful," says Jorge Arevalo. "As a real estate developer, I recognized that energy was one of the highest and least controllable costs in any project. I became so enthralled with finding ways to improve renewable energy options for industrial uses that I realized this was my true passion."

Tip #2: Immerse yourself in the industry

Once you make the decision to switch careers, it is imperative to expand your knowledge into your new industry as deeply as possible. This means taking every learning opportunity to immerse yourself into the sector and business. Whether that involves taking a class or doing your own research, the important part is that you are broadening your horizons and exposing yourself to many points of view within the industry in order to gain a holistic understanding of the landscape.

"I believed in my passion and decided to give it 100% by fully committing to my knowledge expansion," says Jorge Arevalo. "I wanted to learn the ins and outs of what was available and what the possibilities were, so I visited and learned from experts in the field from all over the world."

Tip #3: Identify a direction and take the plunge

Before officially making the shift, it is important to decide on how you want to be involved in your new industry and the best way to go about it. Is it better to apply for positions in established companies, or do you want to start your own business? For Jorge Arevalo, he made the decision to focus full-time on bringing his vision to life through establishing his own company. He created eCombustible over a decade ago and has been successful in his endeavors ever since.

"Watching this technology evolve over the last decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," says Jorge Arevalo. "While I had a successful career in real estate development, the satisfaction I get from working in an industry that I feel passionate about and that I believe will make a difference to the world is incomparable."

For more information about Jorge Arevalo's company and energy endeavors, visit eCombustible.com.

