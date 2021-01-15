SPAN Enterprises: ACAwise, An Industry Leading ACA Reporting Vendor, Is Now Accepting Filing for 2021

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / January brings an assortment of IRS filing obligations, the most stressful for employers with 50 or more full-time employees is ACA reporting. In response, SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of many industry-leading e-file applications, created ACAwise in response to the Affordable Care Act.

With years of e-filing experience and clients across a variety of industries, ACAwise is prepared to carry out ACA reporting for the 2021 tax season and is still accepting new clients. ACAwise offers two services that are flexible enough to meet the unique needs of each organization.

The ACA Core services are designed for employers who are comfortable with generating their own ACA codes on Form 1095-C but are seeking a complete solution for form generation and E-filing with the IRS and the State.

The ACA Elite services are designed for employers who would prefer that their ACA Form 1095-C codes are generated by a team of professionals, based on the employee data they provide. They also are seeking a solution to E-file ACA Forms 1095-B/C with the IRS and their state.

Each of these services is flexible and customizable. ACAwise offers several additional services and features. ACAwise is prepared to handle State-mandated ACA reporting with California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It is important to note that ACAwise services also include ICHRA reporting for employers who have offered ICHRA plans in 2020. This includes the generation of the ICHRA specific codes.

Clients can have a few options for uploading their data, including file uploads using Excel or CSV templates, API integrations, and custom programming. The ACAwise team performs a series of data validations, including IRS Business Rules validations, data integrity checks, and XML Schema validations to ensure accuracy in reporting. TIN Matching ensures that your employees' SSN matches the SSA database, this significantly reduces the chance of TIN errors.

Once the data is validated, ACAwise generates form copies, clients will then have time to review and approve them. ACAwise is prepared to handle unique situations like ICHRAs, COBRA, rehires, and terminations.

For clients that need a printing and mailing solution, ACAwise can easily provide this service. Not only do we mail recipient copies, but USPS Address Validations ensure that the copies are sent to the correct addresses.

In addition, ACAwise offers an Online Access feature that allows recipients to view and download their forms through a secure portal.

When asked about the upcoming ACA reporting, CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram stated, "ACAwise offers the best application functionality and features on the market, with cutting edge security measures and an experienced team of experts, we are ready to meet any organization's needs".

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ACAwise, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics and TaxBandits and new additions like PayWow, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

