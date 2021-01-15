Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: Omnicanna Successfully Submits www.ihemp.omnicanna.com to The National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Competitive Grants Program for Sustainable Agricultural Systems

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097, OTC: ENDO), soon to be Thermic Sciences International (TSi), is pleased to announce it has hit the submission deadline and submitted the required documentation and LOI for several competitive grants from the US Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The amount available for new grants in this FY 2021 SAS RFA is approximately $150 million, for awards of up to approximately $10 million each.

"In partnership with Cannabis Science CSi-EDP among others, the group submits credentials based on having not only the first but perhaps the only live negotiating technology, live inventory tracking, and real-time fulfillment systems for the Industrial Hemp and Cannabis Industry. The Company feels very strong in its position of leadership in this technology solutions sector of the industrial Hemp Industry. We have been eyeing the broken food supply chain for a minute now, looking for our entry point for sustainable food resources that provide real-time inventory tracking, instant multiple simultaneous real-time negotiating, and full back-end fulfillment capabilities, I think we found it," stated Mr. Dabney

https://nifa.usda.gov/sites/default/files/rfa/FY21-AFRI-SAS-RFA-508.pdf

CSi-EDP Submitted January 7, 2021, 4:45 pm Eastern Time.

Good afternoon Dr. Mathieu Ngouajio and Dr. Megan O'Rourke,

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

AGRICULTURE FOOD RESEARCH INITIATIVE COMPETITIVE GRANTS PROGRAM

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL SYSTEMS

I would like to introduce Cannabis Science Inc (CSi-EDP) as an end-to-end technology solution provider for the Industrial Hemp Industry and other Agriculture related sectors.

We do see and realize the horrible traditional broken supply chain issues in the USA and Worldwide, because of this our businesses across America are flying blind with no real-time information for any inventory tracking or product pricings and negotiating abilities services they need, instantly.



We also realize the huge financial issue this glut has created in so many industries, including farmers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers of all sorts. Supply back up glut, expired goods going to waste every day, and consumers going without the required products because they have no real access instantly in real-time.

*** Targeting the Industrial Hemp Industry is one of our goals.

We provide this solution, real-time internet access to everything is the simple solution, with real-time access to vision, there is no more flying blind. Solutions through online access, real-time every time, inventory tracking coupled with instant online real-time multiple simultaneous negotiating technology. This solution is a clear and simple answer to most of these issues, however simple is not always easy just because it is simple. Our technology is completed and launched in Beta for demonstration and full application use now.

There is nothing else on the market near the robust power and client usability than our technology. It can be scaled for any size operations, including Worldwide real-time access, real-time inventory tracking, real-time pricing access, and multiple simultaneous real-time negotiations in every currency Worldwide. Real robust power.

The issues we see clearly as critical are the inabilities to track inventory in real time, to know who has what inventory at any given moment in time, to track pricing, delivery, expiry dates in real-time while instantly matching the required buyer and seller together so they can instantly negotiate privately over the internet all the required points in real-time.

Point by Point Industrial Hemp Solutions:

Centered on our CSi-EDP

We can modify the technology for specific industry applications.

We currently have 5 versions in development or launched.

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

www.livenegotiator.com

Automobile and Real Estate versions are about to be launched as well.

These versions are in Beta Launch mode; we will do a full Media Blitz after we complete inventory loading and final CSR partnership testing.

We can bring all farmers, buyers, consumers, manufacturers to one online location, load every piece of inventory from every farmer or retailer across the country on the system, educate everyone on how to use it, and track everything in real-time simultaneously, with live information access for everyone approved in the system.

Inventory Amounts

Inventory Pricing

Inventory Expiry Dates

Multiple Simultaneous Real-time Negotiating (Privately or Public)

Delivery Dates

Price Tracking (Private or Public)

Again, our technology is ready to go, already launched, we can integrate any traditional transaction into an online experience for ease of business acumen and solutions.

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Again, there is nothing on the market with this type of real-time tracking power.

Our Team consists of a number of experts in their field of interest, including but not limited to farmers, growers, scientists, manufacturers, buyers, educators, and consumers:

Raymond C. Dabney - Chairman

Robert Kane - President CFO

Greta Gaines - Product Development

Richard Dabney - Federal Government Liaison

Chief William Bills - Consultant (Hemp Agriculture)

A number of Nationwide industry Partners and associates.

We own the technology, and we are ready to provide instant access to modify requirements.

We believe we are already helping the Industry and we will continue regardless.

Thanks for your attention to this matter.

Chairman of the Board

Raymond C. Dabney

