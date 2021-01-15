The procurement exercise has been planned for the first quarter of the year.North Macedonian state-owned electric company Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM) will tender another 60 MW of PV capacity in the first quarter of the year. North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev made the announcement on his Facebook account. The tendered project is expected to be built at a cost of around €35 million, Zaev said, without providing further details. He revealed, however, that around 62.5 MW of the three solar plants totaling 110 MW tendered in 2020 are already grid-connected. The three plants are all ...

