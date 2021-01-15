Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Durchbruch! Die >Billionen News< in der Covid-19-Schlacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2021 | 17:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 January 2021

Corporate Announcement 2/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 31 December 2020.

NAV per share in USD: 2100.09
NAV per share in EUR: 1711.42

The performance during December was 0.70% in USD. The full year net performance for 2020 is 7.21% in USD. The performance in December is positively affected by sales of policies.

Assets under management (AUM) was 237.9 million US dollars.

As of 31 December 2020, Ress Life Investments owned approximately 350 life insurance policies. The total face value of the policies is 915 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

  • Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2-2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/280b33ac-c7db-4ccd-bf48-97c861a2e278)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.