Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 15 January 2021

Corporate Announcement 2/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and performance data as of 31 December 2020.

NAV per share in USD: 2100.09

NAV per share in EUR: 1711.42

The performance during December was 0.70% in USD. The full year net performance for 2020 is 7.21% in USD. The performance in December is positively affected by sales of policies.

Assets under management (AUM) was 237.9 million US dollars.

As of 31 December 2020, Ress Life Investments owned approximately 350 life insurance policies. The total face value of the policies is 915 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment