Paulo Viana of Viana Dental Speaks Out on Small Business Struggles Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Dr. Paulo Viana, the man behind Viana Dental, was recently featured in an article on BitRebels. He reflected on the difficulties that small businesses are facing due to the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to being a renowned dentist, Dr. Paulo Viana is also a small business owner. He owns two Viana Dental clinics, one in London, Ontario, and the other in Komoka, Ontario. He has been in business for over 15 years and is skilled in a variety of areas, including pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, and root canals. As a community leader, Viana Dental is proud to be a family-friendly dental clinic, offering a comfortable environment for patients of all ages, especially children.

As to the challenges small businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Viana broke down a few key ways that they themselves have been affected.

First, Paulo Viana discussed how the COVID-19 restrictions in place all over the world, including in Ontario, have made it difficult for businesses to provide their products and services as usual.

"This is particularly true for businesses that offer services to the public," he shared, given that social distancing, quarantine, and travel restrictions are now the norm. However, he noted that despite shutdowns, it is vital for businesses to continue to serve their communities to the best of their abilities, just as his offices are doing. Viana Dental has continued to help provide patients across Southwestern Ontario with emergency surgeries and to provide a safe and comfortable environment for families and children who come in for dental appointments.

Further, he touched on the significant impact that the pandemic has had on customers. Small businesses are now seeing far fewer customers than ever before.

The third challenge Paulo Viana brought up in the BitRebels article is the stress of financial difficulties. Small businesses are already more likely to feel stress financially and the pandemic has exacerbated this. Viana noted that while some businesses have been able to secure financing to get them through this health crisis, others have been struggling to access capital. He stressed the importance of customers continuing to support businesses in their local communities.

Family demands are another area that the pandemic has made more challenging. With many children home from school, it can be difficult for business owners and essential workers to find someone to care for their children. Dr. Viana noted that it is vital for businesses to keep the needs of their customers in mind and that as a family-friendly office and community leader, Viana Dental has continued to serve patients with flexibility and convenience.

Finally, Dr. Paulo Viana of Viana Dental discussed the closures that have negatively impacted small businesses across the country.

"Whether a temporary closure due to government orders or a permanent closure as a result of financial difficulty, any downtime for a small business can be damaging to a multitude of people," he explained.

