The global wine sector was valued at US$372,482.4 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, to reach US$ 456,963.2 million by 2024.
Western Europe was the largest market for wine, accounting for 40.8% value share of the global wine sector in 2019. The region valued US$152,087.2 million in 2019 and is expected to register a negative CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Austria were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large wine sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.
The top five companies in Western Europe wine sector accounted for a share of 6.3% in 2019, of which Constellation Brands, Inc and by Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH held volume share of 1.5% each. It was followed by Pernod Ricard SA (1.2%), Les Grands Chais de France (1.1%), and Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1%). Private labels held a 20.8% volume share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe wine sector, with a volume share of 41.4% in 2019. Glass was the most widely used pack material, accounting for 88.1% share in 2019.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.
Companies Mentioned
- Constellation Brands Inc
- Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH
- Les Grands Chais de France
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited
- CAVIRO Soc Coop Agricola
- Bacardi Limited
- Compagnie Francaise Des Grands Vins
- Groupe Castel
- Vina Concha Y Toro S.A.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
Part 2: High-Potential Countries' Analysis
- Methodology Identifying high-potential countries
- Top four high-potential countries in West Europe
- Overview of high-potential countries in West Europe
- Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)
- Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)
- Value share of wine sector as a proportion of overall alcohol by country, 2019
- Change in consumption levels by country and category
- Per capita consumption analysis
- Per capita expenditure analysis
Part 3: Country Deep Dive
- Overview of Danish wine sector
- Demographic analysis Denmark
- Market size analysis of top four cities
- Market size analysis of top four cities by categories
- Top four cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Danish wine sector
- Overview of the Swedish wine sector
- Demographic analysis Sweden
- Market size analysis of top four cities
- Market size analysis of top four cities by categories
- Top four cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Swedish wine sector
- Overview of Luxembourg wine sector
- Key trends in Luxembourg wine sector
- Overview of Austrian wine sector
- Demographic analysis Austria
- Market size analysis of top five cities
- Market size analysis of top five cities by categories
- Top five cities contribution to volume growth
- Key trends in the Austrian wine sector
Part 4: Success Stories
- About case studies
- Case study: Case Study: Broadland Wineries Ltd.
- Case Study: Eschenhof Holzer, Zero-G, Gruner Veltliner
- Case Study: Charles Mignon Champagne Brut Premium Reserve
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies share in the West Europe wine sector
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Leading Companies in the West Europe wine sector
- Leading Brands in the West Europe wine sector
- Private label penetration in the West Europe wine sector
Part 6: Distribution Analysis
- Leading distribution channels by country
- Leading distribution channels by category
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type
- Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type
Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook
- Key challenges in the West Europe wine sector
- Future outlook of the West Europe wine sector
