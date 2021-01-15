The "Opportunities in the Western Europe Wine Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wine sector was valued at US$372,482.4 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, to reach US$ 456,963.2 million by 2024.

Western Europe was the largest market for wine, accounting for 40.8% value share of the global wine sector in 2019. The region valued US$152,087.2 million in 2019 and is expected to register a negative CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg, and Austria were shortlisted as high-potential countries, primarily due to the large wine sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels.

The top five companies in Western Europe wine sector accounted for a share of 6.3% in 2019, of which Constellation Brands, Inc and by Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH held volume share of 1.5% each. It was followed by Pernod Ricard SA (1.2%), Les Grands Chais de France (1.1%), and Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited (1%). Private labels held a 20.8% volume share of overall sales in 2019. Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western Europe wine sector, with a volume share of 41.4% in 2019. Glass was the most widely used pack material, accounting for 88.1% share in 2019.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

