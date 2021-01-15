DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15-Jan-2021 / 19:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Subscription Right ISIN: DE000TUAG109 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.500 EUR 75000.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 62500.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 14917.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 12500.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 7942.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 7782.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 7160.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 6250.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 6250.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 6232.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 5205.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 5000.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 3907.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 3417.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 2842.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 2780.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 2287.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 2237.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 2092.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 1500.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1410.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1350.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1350.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1350.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1265.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 1182.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 1077.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 975.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 910.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 742.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 342.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 127.500 EUR 2.500 EUR 75.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 35.000 EUR 2.500 EUR 2.500 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.5000 EUR 250000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-08; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91639 EQS News ID: 1161100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

