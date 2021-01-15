Anzeige
Freitag, 15.01.2021
Das ist der Durchbruch! Die >Billionen News< in der Covid-19-Schlacht!
J.P. Morgan AG: Agence France Locale: Post-stabilisation Period Announcement - ISIN: FR0014000WE0

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 14Jan21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

AFLAU
ISIN: FR0014000WE0

Issuer:Agence France Locale
Guarantor (if any):Agence France Locale - Société Territoriale and the members of the Agence France Locale Group

Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:EUR fixed rate 10Y notes due 20th March 2031. Coupon 0%.

Listing: Euronext Paris
Stabilisation Manager(s):J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Deutsche Bank (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Offer price:100.091

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


