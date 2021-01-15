Anthony Munchak Featured in Prominent Online Interviews

Anthony Munchak was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with reputable web publications, Thrive Global and IdeaMensch. In these conversations, he discusses what it means to be a Chartered Financial Analyst and how he continues to thrive in his professional endeavors.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, Anthony Munchak, discusses his career path and offers genuine advice to readers in two exclusive interviews.

In detail, Munchak reveals what he loves most about his industry. "On a personal level, It sounds like a company line, but there's a whole lot of truth to it," says Munchak. He goes on to say, "We're not out there saving lives, but we are helping people maintain their independence with a solid financial future. That's something that makes me feel good."

As a Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco Quantitative Strategies, Munchak spends most of his time engaging with analysts, researchers, and clients. He is in charge of developing and implementing investment strategies for individuals and institutional investors based on their risk preferences, return expectations, and market conditions. Seasoned portfolio managers, like Munchak, can make well-informed decisions for their clients based on exceptional industry knowledge and experience.

Munchak credits much of his success in his field to networking. "I say yes to almost every social or work invitation that I get. If a webinar invite comes across my desk, I register for it if I have an opening on my calendar. I rarely say no to these types of things. This goes back to my belief that networking is so incredibly important. Events like these help you meet new people, which can result in some great conversations, new clients, new business, and new friendships."

Munchak equates forgoing networking with missed opportunities. While we all lead busy lives, he believes it is necessary to make time for social events. In his experience, regular interaction with individuals in his field has helped him stay on top of industry trends, meet prospective mentors and clients, increase visibility with senior management, improve his soft skills, and foster career development.

He will be the first to admit the power of a strong professional network and actively encourages others to 'put themselves out there.'

While Munchak isn't sure where he will be in 5 or 10 years, he is confident that investment management will remain an integral part of his life.

For those interested, Anthony Munchak's full interviews can be found on the official Thrive Global and IdeaMensch sites.

About Anthony Munchak

Anthony Munchak is well educated, having earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in finance from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Bentley College. As an advocate of continuing education, he enrolled in Boston University's Financial Planning Certificate program, from which he expects to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Munchak has worked for various financial firms, including Fechtor, Detwiler & Co., Fidelity Investments, and Guaranty Capital Corp. In 2000, he began working as a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Quantitative Strategies. With roughly 28 years of industry experience, Munchak is considered an expert in his field. He spends much of his time mentoring recruits and helping his clients achieve healthy financial outcomes.

