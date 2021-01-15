Amarc Resources Ltd.: Visit Amarc's Virtual Booth at the 2021 AME Remote Roundup Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) will be exhibiting at the 2021 AME Remote Roundup Conference from January 18 to 22.

We invite conference delegates to visit us at our Virtual Booth in the Exhibit Hall to discuss recent developments and plans for Amarc's three expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts located in British Columbia - the IKE, JOY and DUKE. These districts are host to four known copper±gold deposits that are prime for moving toward development, and also 10 porphyry copper-gold deposit targets that are fully permitted and ready for drill discovery.

The Company also advises investors that the January 2021 Corporate Presentation will be available on the Amarc website on Monday, January 18.

Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and other related events or developments are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

